The Eighth Legislative Assembly of the State of Mizoram is to meet for its Tenth Session today at 10:30. The Session is likely to continue for three days from September 6 and 7 September.

H. Lalrinawma, secretary of the state assembly, said on September 5 that the session of the Mizoram state legislative assembly.

According to the reports, the session will be the tenth of the current eighth legislative assembly, which was created in 2018.

After the question hour, Taxation Minister Lalchamliana will introduce the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Political observers predict that the three-day session will be tumultuous since the state goes to the polls at the end of next year and the opposition plans to highlight the state government's financial crisis.