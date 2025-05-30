Three people are feared trapped beneath debris after a stone wall collapsed in Thuampui locality of Aizawl, as Mizoram battles severe weather conditions that have prompted authorities to shut all schools across the district.

The wall collapse occurred while the state remains under a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Emergency teams are working to locate the trapped individuals as rescue operations continue at the site.

Schools across Aizawl District remained closed today as relentless rainfall pounded the region through the night. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance despite no immediate landslide reports recorded as of 6 am, though concerns persist given the unstable ground conditions.

A separate rockfall at Chanmari Ramhlun road in Aizawl has underscored the ongoing risks posed by the severe weather conditions. The incident highlights the vulnerability of the hilly terrain during intense monsoon activity.

The state government's decision to close all educational institutions came on Wednesday evening after the School Education Department consulted with the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, acting on alerts from meteorological centres in Guwahati and Aizawl.

Emergency response systems have been activated statewide, with the State Emergency Operations Centre and district-level emergency centres placed on high alert. Officials are directing residents to contact helplines 1077, 1070, 0389-2342520, or the universal emergency number 112 for immediate assistance.

The Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department has issued advisories urging citizens to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions and report any incidents to the nearest emergency centre without delay.

The current crisis brings back painful memories of last May's devastating landslides that claimed over 30 lives in Aizawl and surrounding districts following days of continuous heavy rainfall. That tragedy prompted state authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness protocols and improve coordination between agencies to prevent similar casualties.

Weather officials continue monitoring the storm system's movement across the state. Schools are expected to remain closed until conditions improve and authorities can guarantee safety for students and staff returning to classrooms.