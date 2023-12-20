Three persons have been feared dead after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Mamit district.

As per sources, the three workers, who are still trapped underneath the debris, are believed to be dead.

The accident occurred at the Zathanga quarry in Mamit district's Pukzing sector, trapping an excavator, two excavator operators, and one helper labourer under the debris.

Rescue operations are currently in progress. All of the workers involved are non-Mizo and are employees of the SLP Company. However, the identities of the trapped workers are yet to be confirmed.

Noteworthy is that in November 2022, 12 workers were killed after a mine collapsed in Hnahthial district near the Muardarh village.