In a successful operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) on July 14 seized 8 mm (.315 bore) ammunition and apprehended three individuals in Aizawl.

The operation was carried out along with SHQ Aizawl, Mizoram, and the Anti-Smuggling Unit, Custom Division, Aizawl.

''On receipt of specific information from BSF Aizawl regarding a deal of 8 mm (.315 bore) ammunition at Chawlhna Hotel in the general area of Zarkawt, Aizawl, a joint operation was launched with representatives of the Anti-Smuggling Unit, Custom Division, Aizawl,'' said an official statement.

As per the statement, the joint operation team immediately proceeded toward the said hotel and found three individuals matching the provided information in the room No. 140 and 143 at Chawlhna Hotel.

''The joint operation team searched and recovered 250 rounds of 8 mm (.315 bore) ammunition from the possession of the three individuals. The joint operation team also apprehended the three individuals during the operation,'' it added.

Later, the three apprehended individuals along with the seized ammunition were handed over to the Aizawl Police Station for further investigation.