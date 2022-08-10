In a successful operation by the Mizoram police posted in Serchhip District, the team seized one vehicle coming from Aizawl and recovered huge number of explosive substances today.

The recovered explosive substances include 7800 numbers of gelatine neo gel, 4063 numbers of detonators and 700 metres of fuse.

In this connection, two Myanmarese nationals Pasuia (45) of Salen Veng, Thantlang District, Myanmar and Vanchungnunga (35) of Leisen Veng, Halkha District, Myanmar was arrested.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the explosives, Sanglianthanga (27) of Thaltlang, Myanmar was also detained.

A criminal case has been registered against the three. An investigation is underway to unearth the entire matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, five illegal Myanmar nationals (4 men and 1 female) were detained at Ngathal village area of Manipur for illegally staying in India.

The Myanmar nationals were found by a team of Churachandpur Police when conducting a search operation based on reliable information regarding the presence of Myanmar nationals in the Ngathal village area.

A suo motto case under section 14-Foreigners Act has been taken up for further investigation.

On the same day, the Meghalaya Police busted a drug racket in the city and arrested 37 persons including 5 women along with heroin from Polo Bazar on Tuesday.

The raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) East Khasi Hills District at Polo Bazar, led to the arrest of 37 persons in which 1 female and 5 male drug peddlers were apprehended.

The ANTF seized 105 vials of heroin weighing 8.97 gms, 286.93 gms cannabis , 20 nos of Nitrazapam tablets, 330 empty vials, 10 syringes, 3 empty Golden Tobacco containers, 6 mobile phones, 1 scooty, 2 local taxis and cash Rs. 1,49,280, from the arrested persons.