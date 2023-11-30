Three inmates have escaped from the Central Women Jail in Aizawl on November 30.

The escapees have been identified as Lalchhanmawii from Tuirial, Lalruatsangi from Thuampui, and Niengboi from Churanchanpur, Manipur. All three were incarcerated for crimes related to drugs.

Between 1 or 2 a.m. in the morning today (November 30), the three women, wrapped in garments and blankets climbed the jail wall and made their getaway.