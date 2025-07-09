Mizoram tightens border security as 3,000 flee Myanmar clashes

Security has been stepped up along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram following intense clashes between two Chin armed groups inside Myanmar.

Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga confirmed that the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have been deployed with heightened alertness to prevent any breach along the border.

The latest wave of violence began on the night of July 5 in Khawmawi, the last village on the Myanmar side of the border. Armed clashes erupted between the Chinland Defence Force–Hualngram (CDF-H) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), both ethnic Chin insurgent groups. As the fighting intensified, civilians from Khawmawi and neighboring areas began fleeing into India through the Zokhawthar border. So far, nearly 3,000 refugees have taken shelter in Zokhawthar.

The Mizoram government is actively monitoring the situation. Minister Sapdanga stated that both police forces and paramilitary troops are conducting continuous patrols to maintain law and order along the international border.

To address the humanitarian crisis, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) has stepped in to provide temporary shelter and relief to the displaced population. The Champhai District Deputy Commissioner has also been directed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the refugees.



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While India requires all entrants from Myanmar to present valid identification, authorities have expressed concern that many of the recent arrivals may be fleeing armed conflict and are unable to comply with such requirements. The Home Minister recalled previous incidents of Myanmar soldiers crossing into Indian territory but warned that the present situation is more severe, especially as the influx is concentrated through Zokhawthar.

Both CDF-Hualngram and CNDF are part of the Zo nationalist movement and represent the broader Zohnathlak ethnic community. Minister Sapdanga expressed worry over the growing presence of ethnic armed groups near Mizoram’s border and urged all displaced people to remain within Zokhawthar rather than dispersing further into Mizoram.

Local organizations, student unions, churches, and civil society groups are also contributing to relief operations. The state government has requested the central government for additional aid to handle the crisis.

As tensions continue across the border, the Mizoram government reiterated its commitment to peace and has called on all stakeholders to avoid actions that might escalate the conflict or endanger civilians.