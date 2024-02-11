The Mizoram government is all set to audit its public distribution system in a bid to reduce its expenses.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova on Saturday stated that LPG home delivery is currently available at 4 localities within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area.

Under Clause 9 (e) LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order 2000, an amount of Rs. 70 is taken from each consumer for the purpose, and u Der this Clause, Home delivery should be taken up at all localities but due to some inconveniences, LPG is still distributed at point deliveries of many localities.

The Minister ensured that preparations are underway for all houses to be provided LPG through home delivery.

Lalchhanzova added that the National Food Security Act allows for the registration of 7,06,296 individuals for Ration card under three categories.

Currently, the State of Mizoram has recorded 4,69,024 individuals registered under white card, 6,33,813 people under blue card (PHH) and 64,187 individuals registered under the yellow card (AAY).

Furthermore, the state of Mizoram spent Rs. 1,56,927,944 for purchasing rice during the month of January, where Rs. 7,47, 581, 271 is spent on subsidies and Rs.6 crores on its transportation.

The State Government is planning for a subsidy reduction of Rs.3 crores and is currently auditing the subsidy received by white card ration card holders; while ensuring that AAY families receive their right under the National Food Security Act.