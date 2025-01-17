Mizoram is amongst the states selected for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, according to an official of the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The vaccine will be administered for free to girls aged 9 to 14 as a preventive measure against cervical cancer.

Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, the Joint Director of the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) and State Immunization Officer, stated that the Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Department will soon begin administering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to the girls.



Also Read: Mizoram signs agreement with 7 agencies to purchase broomsticks from farmers

Jongte mentioned that over 75,000 names of girls within the specified age group have been shortlisted from schools across the state, along with the names of those not attending school. The department submitted the lists to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Additionally, Jongte stated that there are plans to include female refugees within the targeted age group in the vaccination programme.