Mizoram to begin Ginger, Broomstick procurement from Feb 2 under Bana Kaih scheme

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the state government will begin procuring ginger and dry broomsticks directly from farmers from February 2 under its flagship handholding initiative, the Bana Kaih scheme.

The announcement was made while he inaugurated a ginger processing unit at Sairang, around 21 kilometres from Aizawl.

Highlighting the transformation in the state’s agricultural landscape, Lalduhoma said that despite Mizoram being a predominantly agrarian state, no crop had earlier brought it distinct national recognition. “Today, Mizoram is known as the ginger capital of India, and this recognition is the result of the hard work of our farmers,” he said. The NITI Aayog has recently declared Mizoram as the “ginger capital of India”.

Under the Bana Kaih programme, the government will procure ginger and dry broomsticks at support prices, ensuring assured income for cultivators. Lalduhoma said ginger cultivation has significantly improved the livelihoods of farming families by increasing their income and purchasing power.

The Zoram People’s Movement government, adhering to its poll commitments, has been procuring crops such as ginger, turmeric, chilli, broomsticks and unhusked rice from farmers since the launch of the Bana Kaih scheme in September 2024. Officials said the state government spent about Rs 137.72 crore last year as support price for the purchase of ginger alone.

During the same period, the government also procured 48,602.29 quintals of dried broomsticks worth nearly Rs 2 crore and 1,473 quintals of unhusked rice valued at Rs 44.18 lakh from farmers, officials added.

The chief minister also pointed out that Mizoram has strong potential for sapthei fruit and said efforts would be intensified to promote its cultivation on a larger scale, with the aim of further diversifying farm income and strengthening the rural economy.