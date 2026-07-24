Mizoram to convey concerns over proposed FCRA amendments to Centre after consultations with church leaders: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 24 said the state government will convey its concerns over the Centre's proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) after holding consultations with the state's apex church bodies.

Speaking at a felicitation programme in Kawrthah North village of Mamit district, where the village was honoured with the first prize in the "Clean & Green Panchayat" category of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, the Chief Minister said the government has identified certain provisions in the proposed legislation that are unacceptable.

"We have found certain provisions in the proposed FCRA amendment which are not acceptable to us. Following consultations with church leaders, we will place our views before the Centre," Lalduhoma said.

He said the state government will meet leaders of the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM) and the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) on Saturday to discuss the proposed amendments before formally communicating Mizoram's position to the Union Government.

The development comes a day after the Mizoram Congress urged the Chief Minister to convene a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the Congress alleged that the proposed amendments would be detrimental to Christians and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and called for urgent steps to ensure the state formally records its opposition to the Bill.