Mizoram to develop ropeway at Vantawng Falls to boost tourism infrastructure

The Mizoram government will construct a ropeway at Vantawng Falls near Thenzawl town in Serchhip district to strengthen tourism infrastructure in the state, an official said on March 19.

The project, which will allow visitors to view Mizoram’s highest waterfall from a bird’s-eye perspective, will be funded under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, she said.

According to the official, Rs 34.50 crore has been sanctioned for the project under the scheme and administrative approval has already been granted.

While financial and administrative clearances have been completed, the selection of a contractor for executing the project is still pending, she added.

Vantawng Falls, located about 92 km from Aizawl, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. The proposed ropeway is expected to enhance visitor experience and improve accessibility to the site.

Officials and local stakeholders said the project is likely to boost tourism in the region and generate employment opportunities in and around Thenzawl.