Mizoram to draft state-specific anti-drug law as trafficking, substance abuse remain major concern

The Mizoram government has decided to draft a state-specific law or introduce amendments to existing legislation to strengthen the state's legal framework against drug trafficking and substance abuse amid growing concerns over narcotics-related crimes.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Mizoram State Core Committee on Fight Against Drugs, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl.

The meeting, attended by Home Minister K Sapdanga, Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and other committee members, resolved to constitute a panel to examine existing legal provisions and recommend a stronger legal framework tailored to Mizoram's unique challenges in tackling drug trafficking, addiction and related offences.

Besides the proposed legislation, the committee also agreed to simplify the reimbursement process for court witness expenses by exempting such payments from the Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS). It also discussed the formation of active anti-drug committees in every locality and village across the state.

The meeting reviewed reports submitted by the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram Police, Social Welfare Department and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

According to the police, 319 drug-related cases were registered and 483 people arrested in 2025. In the first six months of 2026 alone, 219 cases have been registered and 312 persons arrested. Officials attributed the rise in cases to changing trafficking patterns, with smugglers increasingly transporting smaller consignments more frequently, as well as improved enforcement capabilities.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the efforts of government departments and civil society organisations engaged in the state's anti-drug campaign, stating that while the drug menace cannot be eliminated overnight, sustained efforts have begun yielding visible results.

Officials informed the meeting that Operation Jericho, a joint anti-drug initiative of the Excise Department, Mizoram Police and civil society groups, has significantly reduced the availability of illicit drugs in the state, resulting in a sharp increase in street prices. They also reported a decline in the availability of cough syrup and other commonly abused pharmaceutical drugs.

The Social Welfare Department said nearly 30 per cent of beneficiaries admitted to the Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre, a de-addiction facility established in June 2025 near Aizawl, have successfully overcome drug addiction. A total of 198 beneficiaries have undergone training in 13 skill development courses, while 21 individuals have received assistance under the Bana Kaih Chief Minister's Special Package.

Representatives of CYMA also presented updates on anti-drug initiatives carried out through its Anti-Drugs Squad and Operation Jericho. However, the meeting expressed concern over the increasing use of cannabis and the continued abuse of cough syrup despite a decline in heroin availability.