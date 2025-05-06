Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma held a meeting to explore potential collaboration between the airline and the Government of Mizoram.

During the discussion with with Prof. Fauzia A.A. Arshi, Managing Director of FA Airlines, the chief minister welcomed FA Airlines’ interest in initiating cargo operations in the state, particularly highlighting the importance of such services in promoting Mizoram’s organic products.

He assured that the government is open to well-documented proposals and that any initiative clearly laid out would be given serious consideration.

FA Airlines’ proposal for collaboration has been officially acknowledged by the state government. The airline aims to support not just cargo movement but also improve connectivity for travelers to and from Mizoram.

Prof. Arshi expressed a strong interest in working with the Mizoram Government to boost the export of the state's organic and locally made products.

She also conveyed willingness to assist in urban development efforts—either by supporting Aizawl’s growth or helping conceptualize a new urban hub.

Later in the day, the detailed proposals from FA Airlines are set to be reviewed by Pu Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner to the Chief Minister, along with key departments including the General Administration Department and the Department of Finance.

Pu Vanlaldina Fanai, who was present at the meeting, will play a central role in further evaluating the proposals and coordinating next steps in the potential partnership.