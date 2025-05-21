Mizoram wrapped up their Group D campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over Jharkhand in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship on Tuesday, maintaining a perfect record heading into the knockout stage.

Already assured of a quarter-final spot before kickoff, Mizoram showed no signs of slowing down. Goals from PC Pazawna (4'), John Lalrinawma (11'), and Ngurthanmawia (87') sealed the win. Jharkhand managed a consolation through Birbal Mohli in the 38th minute, capitalising on a rare defensive lapse.

Mizoram topped Group D with 12 points from four matches, followed by Maharashtra with nine. Tripura (6), Jharkhand (3), and Himachal Pradesh (0) completed the table.

In the group’s other match, Maharashtra edged past Tripura 2-0. After a goalless first half, Kshitij Maral broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, and Eashan Sartape secured the result deep into stoppage time with a well-timed finish in the 94th.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Punjab delivered a ruthless 8-1 win over Ladakh on Monday to seal their place in the quarter-finals. Despite falling behind early to Imran Ali’s eighth-minute goal, Punjab responded immediately through Gaurav Singh before taking full control.

Harmandeep Singh and Gurmeet Singh added first-half goals to give Punjab a 3-1 lead at the break. The second half was a one-sided affair, with Arun Kumar Chandla netting a brace within two minutes, followed by goals from Damandeep Kumar, a third from Chandla to complete his hat-trick, and a stoppage-time strike by Arshvir Singh.

Punjab finished atop Group C with nine points and will now face Mizoram in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash on Friday.