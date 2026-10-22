Mizoram’s Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to float tenders for 45 roads in November to launch the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), officials said on October 22.

The announcement was made during a review meeting on PMGSY works chaired by Vanlalzuala Chenkual, PWD Chief Engineer (Planning) and Empowered Officer of the Mizoram Rural Road Development Agency (MiRRDA), in Aizawl.

PWD Engineer-in-Chief and MiRRDA Chief Executive Officer David Sapzova said the fourth phase of the scheme would begin soon, with the tendering process for the 45 roads expected to start next month.

Sapzova directed officials to expedite pending road works and ensure proper maintenance of existing roads and related infrastructure.

He also stressed the need for quality implementation of projects under PMGSY-IV, noting that the department’s work was directly linked to public welfare and rural connectivity.

The initiative is expected to support rural road infrastructure development and improve connectivity in the state.