Mizoram to form MPSC reform panel after MZP protest over recruitment

The Mizoram government has decided to set up a reform committee to strengthen the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) and address concerns over its recruitment process, following protests by the influential Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP).

The decision was announced at a meeting in Aizawl on August 12 attended by MZP leaders, students affected by the recruitment process and MPSC officials, a government official said.

The meeting was chaired by State Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretary Udit Prakash Rai, who informed the participants that the government had decided to constitute an MPSC Reform Committee. The proposal has also been referred to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the official said.

The development comes as MZP members continue to picket the MPSC office, preventing officials from entering the premises. The organisation had earlier held demonstrations outside the commission's office on August 6 and 7.

The protests have forced the MPSC to indefinitely postpone several recruitment activities, including written examinations and personal interviews.

MZP has accused the commission of repeated administrative lapses and said these had eroded the confidence of job aspirants. A major point of contention is the commission's One Time Registration (OTR) system.

The student organisation has demanded that the OTR system be scrapped and replaced with application forms tailored to individual posts. It has also sought a one-time opportunity for candidates who were disqualified because of incomplete document uploads during OTR to submit the missing documents offline.

MZP has particularly sought relief for candidates who cleared written examinations but were later disqualified during document verification.

The MPSC has opposed the demands, arguing that scrapping the OTR system could create further difficulties for candidates and disrupt a uniform recruitment process. It said the system was introduced to streamline recruitment and ensure fairness and equal treatment.

The commission has also rejected the demand for a special offline submission window, saying it could disadvantage candidates who had completed their applications within the prescribed deadline.

The MPSC further pointed out that some candidates whose applications were rejected over incomplete or late document uploads have approached the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court. It said changing the existing procedure while the matter is before the court would not be appropriate.

The commission had earlier expressed serious concern over the continuing protests, saying the disruption was affecting candidates appearing for written examinations and interviews and could also delay promotions of government officials. It said work was also under way to improve its online recruitment portal.

MZP said after Wednesday's meeting that it would continue its agitation until the government formally issues an order constituting the reform committee.