Mizoram will hold an anti-corruption workshop with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 28 as part of Vigilance Awareness Week, which began on Monday with government employees across the state taking an integrity pledge.

The workshop, scheduled at Vanapa Hall, will be among the key programmes planned by the state Vigilance Department during the week-long observance, which runs until November 1.

The department said the event would be only the second major Vigilance Awareness programme in Mizoram to be held with the participation of the chief minister.

The observance began at 11 am on Monday, with officers and staff at government offices across the state reaffirming their commitment to integrity and a corruption-free administration.

At the Mizoram Secretariat, employees took the pledge in the courtyard of the Secretariat building under the leadership of Sudhir Kumar, in-charge Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department.

The department has also scheduled Awareness Gram Sabhas for October 31 and a flyer-making competition based on this year's theme, 'Probity for Prosperity'.

A walkathon from Vanapa Hall to Millennium Centre, to be led by Lalduhoma, is also planned as part of the campaign.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed annually on the initiative of the Central Vigilance Commission around October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first deputy prime minister and home minister. The annual observance has been held since 2000.