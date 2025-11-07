Mizoram to hold Lai Autonomous District Council polls on December 3

The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled the General Election to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) for December 3, formally setting the stage for the electoral process in the Lai region.

The SEC issued the official notification on November 7, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect. The code will remain in force until the election process concludes on December 12, 2025.

The term of the current Members of District Council (MDCs) ends on December 18, 2025. The upcoming polls will fill all 25 constituencies of the LADC for a new five-year term.

According to SEC figures, 56,873 voters are registered for the election, comprising 27,854 men and 29,019 women. The Sakeilui constituency has the highest number of voters at 3,993, while Cheural has the lowest with 1,381.

A total of 111 polling stations will be established across the district. Of these, four are categorised as unmotorable—three accessible only by foot and one reachable by boat.

The election will be conducted under the provisions of the Lai Autonomous District Council (Constitution, Conduct of Business, etc.) Rules, 2010, as amended, and the constitutional powers granted to the SEC under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Indian Constitution.