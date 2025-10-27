Mizoram to hold Territorial Army recruitment rally from Nov 15 to 25

The Mizoram government will conduct its first-ever recruitment rally for the Territorial Army (TA) from November 15 to 25, ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA and state TA coordination committee chairman Lt Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga announced on Monday.

The rally, jointly organised by the Mizoram government and the 166 Assam Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army – Home and Hearth), will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Lalhmingthanga said the recruitment drive will create new opportunities for Mizo youth, including women, to serve the nation in the armed forces. A total of 144 posts of general duty personnel will be filled during the rally, with dedicated seats for women candidates to promote their participation.

He added that TA personnel will receive the same pay as Indian Army soldiers and will be entitled to benefits such as pensions and medical assistance. Employment duration will depend on performance and requirements, with the possibility of extension or transition to other benefits after service completion.