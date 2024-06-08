A two-day conclave on 'Mizoram Sports Conclave-Preparing Mizoram for Olympic Games, 2036' will be held between June 13-14, at Baptist Centre, in Aizawl.

The event is jointly organised by the Mizoram State Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

With India planning to build world-class sports infrastructure and facilities, and showing interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, as revealed during the International Olympic Committee session held on October 14, 2023, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar realised the immediate need for athlete development among Mizo youths.

Speaking to the media on June 8, the minister said, "The Mizoram Sports Conclave will be a meeting of national level sports discipline with a focus on producing maximum number of Mizo youths to win medals at 2036 Olympics. We will focus on developing Mizo youths of the age group between 8 and 15 years who will reaching their prime in physical and mental strength in 2036."

He stated that officials from the sports and youth services department submitted a proposal for the Mizoram Sports Conclave - Preparing Mizoram for Olympic Games 2036 and got a sanction of Rs 68,80,500 from the Scheme of Human Resources Development in Sports on February 2, 2024.

Stating that the Sports Conclave is not going to be a single event but that a plan has been made to organize it every or alternate years, Hmar said, "The sports conclave was originally slated to be held in March but had to be postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. We will be having the Sports Minister's from Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya and the Chief Minister of Mizoram to grace the event as speakers."

The Conclave will also host several dignitaries including Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General, Indian Olympic Association CEO, and Secretaries from Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Services Sports Council Board (SSCB).

Meanwhile, a website for the sports conclave has also been made, and those interested to be part of the event can register themselves there.



Mizoram, famous for producing successful sportspersons on the national and international front prides itself for organising the first of such national level sports Conclave with the Olympic Games at its main focus.