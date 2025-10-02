Mizoram to install geriatric beds in all district hospitals, says health minister Lalrinpuii

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced that the state government is taking steps to install 10 geriatric beds each in all state-run district hospitals to cater to the needs of elderly citizens.

Speaking at a programme in Aizawl to mark the International Day of Older Persons, Lalrinpuii said the Centre has directed states to set up special beds for senior citizens, and Mizoram is making efforts to comply.

On the occasion, the minister felicitated 12 centenarians, including nine women, in recognition of their longevity and contribution to society.

Lalrinpuii, who also holds the Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, and Women & Child Development portfolios, highlighted several ongoing initiatives for elderly welfare. She said the state government is constructing a multipurpose centre for the Mizoram Upa Pawl (Mizoram Elders' Association) along with old-age homes in Aizawl, while similar facilities are being planned in other districts. Plans are also underway to set up a recreation centre for senior citizens.

Emphasising the government’s commitment, she said: “The welfare of elderly people is a priority for us. We are taking various initiatives, including pension support, to ensure dignity and care for our senior citizens.”

According to officials, 24,524 elderly persons are currently receiving benefits under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme in Mizoram. Of them, 15,393 people aged between 60 and 79 years receive ₹1,200 per month (₹200 from the Centre and ₹1,000 from the state), while 9,131 people aged 80 years and above receive ₹1,500 per month (₹500 from the Centre and ₹1,000 from the state).