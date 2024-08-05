Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting of the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), at CM’s Conference Hall on August 5 to discuss the installation of seismic observatories at six places across the state.

The meeting witnessed financial report of SDMA and reported that on the recommendation of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, installation of seismic observatories are underway at six places across Mizoram.

The inter-departmental meeting reported that Mizoram recorded 5938 damages due to natural disaster, with 42 deaths between March and May 2024. It also reported that 41 families from Hlimen and Melthum landslides on May 28 have been put up at a relief camp.

Chief Minister and Chairman of SDMA said that reports of the Inter Ministerial Central Team have reached the Finance Ministry, and added that compensation is soon expected.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed plans to procure rescue and observatory equipment; and a study team to evaluate water drainage and garbage systems to reduce landslides in populated areas. They also discussed on systematic plans to compensate farmers who lost several lakhs worth of pigs due to the African Swine Fever.

The meeting was also attended by DM&R Minister K. Sapdanga; PWD Minister Vanlalhlana; Health Minister Lalrinpuii; AH & Vety Minister Lalsawivunga; PHE Minister Prof. Lalnilawma; FCS & CA Minister B. Lalchhanzova and Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, and Secretary, DM&R K. Lalrinzuali