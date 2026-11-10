The Mizoram State Tax Department will step up inspections of goods entering the state through major transit points ahead of the festive season to prevent tax evasion and increase revenue collection.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, November 10 the department said its enforcement wing, operating under the office of the Commissioner of State Tax, would conduct stricter checks on incoming goods at key entry points, including Sairang Railway Station, Lengpui Airport and major road entry points.

The inspections will be particularly intensified at Vairengte, a major entry point into Mizoram, as the department expects a substantial increase in the movement of goods during the festive season.

The department has urged all trade and business establishments operating in the state to ensure strict compliance with Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations.

It has also advised traders and businesses to keep all documents prescribed under the law readily available during transportation and inspection of goods.

The intensified enforcement drive is aimed at ensuring compliance with GST provisions and checking possible tax evasion amid the anticipated rise in commercial activity during the festive period.