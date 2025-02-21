The Mizoram government is set to introduce a bill to amend the state's prohibition law during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Friday.

Responding to the debate on the motion of thanks for the governor’s address, Lalduhoma stated that an amendment to the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, would be proposed soon. "The excise and narcotics department minister will move the House to amend the liquor ban act to regulate the sale of beer and wine," he told the assembly.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) had earlier indicated that it was reviewing the 2019 prohibition law to determine if changes were necessary.



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The current Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act was enacted by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019, but was amended in 2022 to allow the sale of locally produced grape wines.

Mizoram has been plagued by fluctuating liquor policies for decades, largely influenced by churches and social organizations advocating strict restrictions. Though liquor sales were legalized in 2015, under the Congress government, the MNF hen it returned to power in 2018 reinstated prohibition in 2019 as part of its election commitment. Now, with a new government in place, the policy is once again under review.

