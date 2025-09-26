Mizoram to introduce common class 9 exam from next academic session

Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana announced on Friday that the state government will implement a common examination for class 9 students starting from the next academic session, aiming to strengthen the education system.

During his visit to state-run schools in Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, the minister addressed teachers and students, highlighting the move’s goal to academically prepare students for national-level entrance exams such as JEE and NEET, while also motivating teachers to enhance their teaching efforts.

Dr. Vanlalthlana added that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will roll out the Standardized Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES) to further support learning. Emphasizing continuous learning, he urged teachers to stay updated and go beyond the syllabus by including current affairs and emerging skills in their teaching.

The minister also encouraged efforts to increase enrolment in government schools and improve their quality to compete with private institutions.

“Education is not only about learning but also about character building, shaping students into responsible citizens,” he said. He was accompanied by Samagra Shiksha state project director C. Lalthanzira and officials from Mamit district school education during the visit.