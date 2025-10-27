Mizoram to introduce crop insurance soon: Minister

The Mizoram government will soon introduce an insurance scheme to safeguard farmers from financial losses due to crop failure or damage caused by natural disasters, pests, or diseases, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata announced on Monday.

He said that a state-level coordination committee on crop insurance has already been formed and that a general insurance company has been selected to implement the scheme.

“One of our main promises was to buy agricultural products and introduce crop insurance to protect farmers from financial losses. Our chief minister is giving due concern to the welfare of farmers. We will now be able to implement crop insurance,” Vanlalruata stated.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, the minister said it has also started procuring crops from farmers, as pledged by the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) during the 2023 assembly elections.

He noted that despite a dip in ginger prices, the government had purchased ginger from farmers under the “Bana Kaih” or handholding scheme launched in September last year. The state government has already spent or released about ₹140 crore for procuring raw ginger, with ₹50 crore allocated in 2025–26 for implementing the scheme.

Vanlalruata further added that the government is investigating irregularities in previous crop purchases and sales to ensure transparency in future transactions.