Mizoram to introduce Hindi-speaking day in schools to improve language proficiency

The Mizoram government has decided to introduce a Hindi-speaking day in all schools across the state in an effort to improve students’ proficiency in the language.

School Education Minister Vanlalthansai said the initiative will be implemented once a month under the supervision of the state school education department, with both students and teachers expected to speak or converse in Hindi on the designated day.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the move is aimed primarily at improving spoken Hindi among students, particularly those from rural areas. Mizoram, a hilly state dominated by the Mizo tribal community, has limited exposure to Hindi due to the small presence of Hindi-speaking populations. Mizo and English remain the official languages of the state.

Vanlalthansai said many Mizo students face language barriers when they travel outside the state for higher education or employment, where Hindi proficiency is increasingly important. To address this, Hindi teachers will be provided training to ensure students develop fluency, and those who do not speak Hindi will be given special support.

The government will formally notify the Hindi-speaking day for all schools, and the syllabus for spoken Hindi will be prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). In addition, the state government plans to introduce a home language day in all English-medium schools to promote the use of local languages.

The minister also expressed concern over the growing use of English against local languages, even within homes and communities, and said steps would be taken to preserve indigenous languages. He further announced that all teachers appointed under the state government would be required to know at least five languages within five years of recruitment, in line with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) provisions and Supreme Court directives.

The policy move reflects the state’s attempt to balance national language proficiency with the preservation and promotion of local linguistic identity.