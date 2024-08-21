Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii, on August 21 announced the launch of a new healthcare scheme - the 'Universal Health Care System,' which has been designed to cover the general population, including government employees and pensioners.

The new health care scheme is scheduled to roll out by September 2024 after the signing of an agreement amounting to Rs 1000 crores as loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The existing Mizoram State Health Care Scheme which was introduced during Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019 and is still in use, will be abolished after the implementation of the new healthcare bill.

The existing healthcare scheme in the state faced criticism during the MNF government for failing to pay pending medical bills, despite an allocation of Rs 150 crores under the MNF flagship programme, the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

The health minister also stated that over Rs 9.8 crore in medical bills for 2,921 beneficiaries under the existing Mizoram Health Insurance Scheme remains unpaid.