The Mizoram government is set to roll out a new healthcare initiative, the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), on April 1, offering an annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family. The scheme aims to provide cashless medical treatment to residents across different economic backgrounds, including government employees.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii confirmed the development on March 16, stating that discussions regarding the scheme’s official launch are expected to take place with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, March 17. MUHCS will align with the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), covering pre-existing conditions and hospitalisation expenses.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will have access to free treatment at state-run hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and empanelled private or church-run hospitals. While several hospitals in the southern region of Mizoram have expressed willingness to implement the scheme, negotiations are ongoing with private hospitals in the state capital, Aizawl.

Registration for the scheme began in March and will continue until May. Offline registration is being facilitated through sub-health centres, while online registration will commence in April. After the May deadline, registration will reopen in July with a penalty fee.

The scheme offers three contribution-based plans:

- General plan: Rs 2,500 per year for general ward treatment

- Standard plan: Rs 5,000 per year for semi-private ward access

- Private plan: Rs 10,000 per year for private ward facilities

Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll staff, will be required to pay a monthly premium ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500.