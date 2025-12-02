Mizoram to launch online border checkpost module to streamline entry tax collection

Mizoram is preparing to introduce an online border checkpost module aimed at simplifying and expediting the collection of entry tax from commercial vehicles entering the state.

The move, announced by a senior official on Monday, marks a significant step toward modernising transport management and reducing administrative bottlenecks at border points.

State Transport Director R. Lalrammawia said the digital system, developed in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has already been completed and deployed on a live server. He noted that the new module will ensure smoother fee collection and ease vehicular movement at key entry locations, benefiting both transporters and commuters.

According to Lalrammawia, the online system will first be implemented at the Vairengte enforcement check gate on the Mizoram–Assam border and at Kanhmun check gate along the state’s border with Tripura.

These two gateways handle some of the highest volumes of incoming commercial traffic, making them critical points for digital intervention.

Once fully operational, Mizoram will become the 28th state in the country to adopt a virtual border checkpost mechanism, placing it among states modernising border management through technology-driven solutions.

The initiative is expected to minimise delays, reduce manual interference, and bring greater transparency to tax collection processes, officials added.