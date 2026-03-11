Mizoram to operationalise upgraded schools from 2026–27 academic session

The Mizoram government is taking steps to operationalise several upgraded schools from the 2026–27 academic session, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana informed the state Assembly on March 10.

The minister said the institutions meet the necessary legal and eligibility criteria and are expected to become fully functional from the upcoming academic year. He noted that the previous government led by former chief minister Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front (MNF) had upgraded 180 schools during its tenure.

Vanlalthlana said the present government led by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has already finalised the upgradation of 100 schools to lump sum grant-in-aid status earlier this February. These include 44 higher secondary schools, 44 high schools and 34 elementary schools.

He said the government is currently completing the necessary administrative and logistical arrangements to ensure that the institutions begin functioning fully from the new academic session. A notification for the upgradation of additional schools is also under process.

The minister further informed the Assembly that the government is addressing the shortage of teachers across the state. The School Education Department has sought approval from higher authorities to fill vacant posts in primary schools and is planning to recruit teachers on a contract basis for middle schools.

According to Vanlalthlana, the recruitment process is already underway for 20 casual teachers in Science and Mathematics for high schools and 15 casual teachers for higher secondary schools. In addition, permission has been received to recruit 57 regular teachers, and the recruitment process is currently in progress.

He added that several vacant posts under the Samagra Shiksha scheme will also be filled in phases.