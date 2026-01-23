Mizoram to provide 24x7 drinking water supply to 300 households in Aizawl

The Mizoram government will soon begin providing round-the-clock drinking water supply to around 300 households in parts of the state capital Aizawl on a pilot basis, officials said on January 23.

The Rs 5.24 crore project, funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme, was unveiled by Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma on January 22.

The Vaivakawn and Chawnpui localities in western Aizawl will receive 24x7 drinking water supply within the next four to six months once the project is completed. Calling it a milestone for Mizoram, the minister said steps would be taken to extend the facility to more households in the future.

As part of the project, smart water meters will be installed free of cost, and a new pipeline network will be laid. Internet of Things (IoT) and SCADA systems will be used to ensure real-time monitoring, operational efficiency and equitable distribution of water.

Ultrasonic level indicators, automated valves and flow meters will also be installed to monitor water levels, pressure and flow, officials said.

The minister added that proposals have been submitted to the Centre to augment water supply in other towns across the state. However, several water projects have faced delays due to issues related to land acquisition and environmental clearance.

Urging residents to conserve water, Lalnilawma said the government has launched an Android application, ‘Tui Leak’, through which citizens can report water pipeline leakages.