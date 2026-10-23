Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana on October 23 said the state government plans to recruit 100 regular primary teachers this year to strengthen the primary education system and improve learning outcomes.

Addressing the general conference of the Mizoram Primary Teachers' Association (MPTA) in Aizawl, the minister said Mizoram ranked 31st nationally in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), with learning outcomes remaining a major area of concern.

He said the government had introduced the Standardised Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES) to assess students' understanding of subjects rather than their ability to memorise lessons.

Vanlalthlana said the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was working on arrangements to allow in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining to appear for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) before 2028.

The government is also considering relaxing assessment requirements for in-service teachers and conducting the MTET twice a year, he said.

"We are considering ways to ensure that everyone can qualify for the teacher eligibility test," the minister said.

He added that the government had sanctioned the appointment of 671 teachers and was working towards recruiting 100 regular primary teachers during the current year.

Meanwhile, the MPTA conference adopted two resolutions urging the government to introduce Hindi in primary schools and provide computer sets to all primary schools across the state, officials said.