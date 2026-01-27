Mizoram to revert to January–December academic calendar from 2027–28: Education Minister

Mizoram will return to the January–December school academic calendar from the 2027–28 academic year, Education Minister Vanlalthanliana announced on January 27.

The decision reverses the existing April–March cycle, taking into account the state’s climate, topography, and people’s lifestyle.

Vanlalthanliana stated that the January–December academic year will apply to both primary and high schools, while classes 11 and 12 will continue to follow the existing April–March cycle. The Class 10 board examinations will also remain scheduled for February–March.

The shift back to the January–December calendar comes five years after Mizoram adopted the April–March system to align with the national academic calendar. The change follows thorough assessments and consultations with teachers, parents, and educational organisations. According to the minister, 92.2% of respondents from 231 organisations, along with teachers and parents, supported the January–December cycle, while 6.5% preferred the existing system and 1.3% opted for a separate calendar for elementary schools.

Vanlalthanliana emphasized that the January–December calendar is better suited to Mizoram’s lifestyle, climate, and topography. The government is also considering optional school vacations during the rainy season to ensure student safety, as landslides and rockfalls are frequent during monsoons.

The minister announced that school uniforms will continue to be used for all government schools under the new academic session, a practice that was previously introduced by the Mizoram National Front (MNF) government. He clarified that the decision was not politically motivated but based on requests from several schools and teachers’ organisations.

From 2027 onwards, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will continue to rank students in classes 10 and 12 based on distinction, division, or marks to ensure quality education and merit-based competition. MBSE Chairman H J Zoremthanga noted that the change aims to move away from rote learning and promote competency-based education, helping students gain a deeper understanding of their subjects.

Vanlalthanliana also confirmed that the government will continue the existing school timetable of commencement at 9 am, which was implemented last year following a public consultation.