The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram will review the state’s prohibition law that banned the sale and consumption of liquor in the state except for certain areas, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 was introduced by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

"The existing prohibition law is under assessment and scrutiny. The law will be reviewed if the need arises," Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said in the assembly.



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The law is not applicable in areas of three autonomous district councils in the southern part of the state.

In reply to a question from Lalchhandama Ralte of the opposition MNF, Hmar said that the government is making efforts to strengthen the excise and narcotics force.

Some vacant officer posts will be filled at the earliest and steps will be taken to purchase vehicles, arms and equipment required for investigation for the department, he said.

The minister said that efforts are on to upgrade the excise department office building and staff quarters.

There has been debate on various platforms that the existing prohibition law needs to be reviewed as Mizoram has limited sources of revenue and many people died of alcohol consumption despite it being a dry state.