Mizoram to roll out PMFBY with state-backed premium subsidy, says agri minister

Mizoram Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata on February 25 informed the Assembly that work is underway to implement the Centre’s flagship crop insurance scheme in the state, with substantial premium support to be provided by the government.

Speaking during the session, the minister said a State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI) has been constituted to operationalise the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Mizoram. The scheme will initially cover five crops — paddy, ginger, Mizo chilli, cabbage and brinjal.

Vanlalruata stated that the first phase of implementation will focus on districts with high production potential, with plans to expand coverage to other districts in a phased manner. Insurance coverage for ginger will extend to farmers across all 11 districts of the state. Paddy farmers in Champhai, Kolasib and Mamit districts will be covered, while Mizo chilli growers in Serchhip, Saitual and Hnahthial districts will be included under the scheme. Brinjal and cabbage cultivators in Serchhip district will also be eligible for insurance benefits.

Under the state’s flagship Bana Kaih scheme, the government will provide significant premium subsidies to reduce the financial burden on farmers. Small and marginal farmers owning less than one hectare of land will be required to pay only 10 per cent of the premium, with the state bearing the remaining 90 per cent. Farmers owning between one and five hectares will receive an 80 per cent subsidy, while those with more than five hectares will receive a 50 per cent contribution from the state government.

The minister had earlier announced that TATA AIG has been selected as the implementing insurer through a tendering process.