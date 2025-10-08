Mizoram to set up Directorate of Prosecution for effective implementation of new criminal laws: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the state government is taking steps to establish a Directorate of Prosecution to ensure the effective implementation of the three new central criminal laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

Speaking at the inauguration of a training programme for government advocates, public prosecutors, and nodal officers of court cases in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said a study group has already submitted its recommendations for the new directorate, which is now awaiting cabinet approval.

“The government is actively working to implement the three new central criminal laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) effectively. To this end, steps are being taken to establish a Directorate of Prosecution,” he said.

Emphasising the crucial role of government advocates, the Chief Minister said they are not merely legal representatives but serve as the voices of the administration and the guardians of justice. He urged them to uphold integrity, fairness, and the public interest, noting that their conduct reflects the government’s commitment to justice.



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Lalduhoma also stressed the importance of discipline, efficiency, and timely case management, pointing out that frequent delays in handling legal matters have caused setbacks to the government. He reminded officials to strictly follow the Law and Judicial Department’s office memorandum on “Procedure for Handling Litigation and Matters Connected Therewith” to ensure better legal coordination.

Highlighting the pivotal role of nodal officers, he said they act as key coordinators on legal issues within their respective departments. The Chief Minister advised them to maintain active communication — not only through written correspondence but also via phone calls or direct meetings — to prevent delays and misunderstandings. Poor communication, he noted, has often led to complications in government litigation and must be avoided in the future.