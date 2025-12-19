Mizoram to set up state university in Lunglei, plan shifted from Aizawl

The Mizoram government has decided to establish the proposed state university in Lunglei town, marking a significant shift from its earlier plan to locate the institution in the state capital, Aizawl.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, attended by ministers, legislators and senior officials. To formalise the move, the government will introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session to amend the Mizoram State University Act, 2025, allowing the university’s location to be changed.

Higher and technical education minister Vanlalthlana, along with Lunglei High Powered Committee vice-chairman and MLA V. Malsawmtluanga and two other MLAs from the district, were present at the meeting.

The Mizoram State University Bill, 2025 was passed by the Assembly in March to comply with the National Education Policy 2020, which mandates the creation of a teaching-intensive university to manage college affiliations within 15 years of the policy’s implementation.

While introducing the Bill earlier this year, Vanlalthlana had stated that the university would follow a cluster model, bringing multiple colleges and institutions under a single academic framework. At that time, Aizawl had been identified as the initial location. The latest decision shifts that focus to Lunglei, giving the southern region a major higher education institution