Mizoram to shift CMO, build new auditorium on vacated Assam Rifles land in Aizawl

The Mizoram government has approved a series of urban redevelopment projects on land recently vacated by the Assam Rifles, including the construction of a new Vanapa Hall and the relocation of the Chief Minister’s Office closer to the state secretariat.

Decisions were taken at a meeting of an advisory committee chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on February 11. The committee, comprising representatives from multiple organisations, cleared a comprehensive plan to utilise the prime land in the state capital.

A new, modern Vanapa Hall will be constructed near the Assam Rifles Ground, also known as Lammual. The proposed convention centre for the site has now been redesignated as the new Vanapa Hall, which will replace the existing ageing auditorium near the Assembly House in Treasury Square. The government will later decide on an alternative use for the current structure, long used for public functions and cultural events.

Another key move involves shifting the Chief Minister’s Office and official residence from McDonald Hill in the Zarkawt area to land opposite the Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) in Khatla. Officials said the relocation aims to address administrative inefficiencies caused by the distance between the present office and the secretariat. The move is expected to reduce travel time, cut operational costs and streamline coordination between departments.

The identified site was cleared for handover after a meeting on February 2 between Lalduhoma and Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, Director General of the Assam Rifles.

The redevelopment plan also includes restoration of the historic Loch House in Tuikual, with an emphasis on preserving its architectural character. The Hari Mandir at Canteen Kual in the Zodin area will be relocated to a site between Loch House and the CHAN office. At the request of the Assam Rifles, two war memorials currently located at Canteen Kual and Treasury Square will be shifted to the force’s base in Khatla.

Officials said more than 52 per cent of the vacated land will be retained as green cover. Road widening and improvement works within the redeveloped sectors are expected to begin soon, with funds already sanctioned. The Public Works Department will implement the infrastructure projects.