Mizoram to sign peace accord with Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) faction on April 14

The Mizoram government is set to sign a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sariate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) (HPC-D), with the agreement likely to be formalised on April 14, officials said on April 7.

The signing ceremony will take place at Sakawedai, where the state Home Secretary will represent the government, while Sariate will sign on behalf of the group. The event is expected to be attended by Lalmuanpuia Punte, Adviser to the Chief Minister (Political).

Officials said groundwork for the agreement has been completed, and the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) is currently being finalised. The accord will focus on development initiatives, including infrastructure improvement, better connectivity, establishment of Eklavya Residential Schools, and recognition of key Hmar festivals.

As part of the agreement, around 40 cadres of HPC-D are expected to surrender arms and return to civilian life. Although the group has listed more than 60 cadres, the government is likely to approve a limited number for rehabilitation.

The HPC-D is an offshoot of the original Hmar People's Convention, formed in 1986 to demand an autonomous district council under the Sixth Schedule for Hmar-dominated areas. While a 1994 peace accord led to the creation of the Sinlung Hills Development Council, the Sariate-led faction remained outside the peace process and continued its demands.

Officials said this faction, which has operated mainly from neighbouring areas of Assam, is considered the last active insurgent group in Mizoram. The proposed agreement is expected to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.