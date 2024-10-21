The Rs 8,213.72 crore Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram is nearing completion, with over 93 per cent of the work completed.

An official from Aizawl stated that this 51.38 km Broad Gauge and is expected to be completed by July 2025; and the track will connect Bairabi, located near Assam, to Sairang, which is on the outskirt of Aizawl on the way to the Lengpui airport.

The railway will have four stations in the 51.38 km route located at Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang towns, an official has confirmed with 48 tunnels in tough terrains.

Furthermore, the railway line will have a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

It is also worth mentioning that the railway project met a serious setback in August of 2023, when one of the railway bridges that as currently under construction collapsed, killing 24 migrant workers from West Bengal.

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