Mizoram tourism minister bets on music festivals to lift visitor numbers
Mizoram's tourism minister believes music festivals will attract more visitors and highlight the state's cultural richness. The government plans to promote these events to boost tourism and support local artists
Mizoram’s tourism strategy is leaning heavily on cultural events, with Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar highlighting music festivals as a key driver for visitors and local income growth
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day Leitlangpui Music Festival in Lunglei’s Pukpui, Hmar said music and cultural expression remain central to the Mizo identity and offer a strong platform for tourism development.
The festival drew performers from across Mizoram and other parts of India, attracting crowds to nearly 100 stalls featuring local food, handloom, handicrafts and regional products. Officials noted that such events directly support livelihoods while drawing more attention to the state’s cultural landscape.
Hmar confirmed that the Aizawl Winter Festival is scheduled for December 15–23, with another event planned at Sakawrhmuituai near Aizawl on December 31.
Tourism Department data shows that Mizoram received about 1.26 lakh visitors between April and September, with travellers from Myanmar forming the largest share of foreign arrivals.
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