Mizoram's Tourism Minister, Pu Robert Romawia Royte, has launched the National Integration Tour (NIT) 2023, organized by Lakhimpur Battalion, 2 Assam Rifles Gajraj Hall, and 2 Assam Rifles grounds. This initiative aims to foster national unity and integration amid the ongoing challenges in the northeastern region and across the country.

Minister Royte emphasized the significance of promoting national unity through programs like the National Integration Tour. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion that individuals should visit at least 12 places a year to boost tourism. Minister Royte encouraged participants to prioritize national unity and feature their experiences in their publications.

The National Integration Tour was introduced with the intent of strengthening the bonds of unity among diverse regions and communities in India. Major Aditya Sombanshi, Adjutant of 2 Assam Rifles, provided a briefing on the tour, highlighting its objectives and significance.

The event witnessed the presence of Brig. Girish Upadhya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Col Mukesh Sauhta, Commandant of 2 (Lakhimpur) Battalion, 2 Assam Rifles, and Pu C. Lalrambuatsaiha, President of Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA) Headquarters Aizawl, along with other distinguished guests.

The delegation embarks on their journey from Mizoram to Assam, where they will explore various destinations in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. This enriching experience is expected to foster a deeper understanding of the nation's diverse cultures and landscapes. The participants are scheduled to return to Mizoram on September 26, 2023.