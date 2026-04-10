Mizoram tourism minister meets Young Mizo Association leaders amid rise in tourist footfall

Mizoram tourism minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on April 10 held a meeting with leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association to discuss coordinated efforts for tourist management, awareness campaigns, and community engagement as visitor numbers rise in the state.

Chairing the meeting, Hmar described the surge in tourist arrivals as a positive sign for Mizoram’s economy and visibility, but cautioned that it must be managed carefully to avoid adverse impacts on local communities.

He said the extension of railway connectivity to Sairang last year has contributed to a steady increase in visitors, with over 8 lakh tourists recorded in the state and higher numbers expected this year. The minister stressed the need to balance tourism growth with the protection of Mizo cultural values and community life.

Hmar added that the government has initiated consultations with key religious and civil society bodies, including the Council of Churches in Mizoram and the Presbyterian Church of Mizoram, and plans to engage more stakeholders.

CYMA president R Lalngheta echoed similar concerns, saying while tourists should be welcomed, there must be safeguards to prevent behaviour that could offend local sensibilities. The association proposed framing clear “dos and don’ts” for visitors and expanding awareness initiatives for both tourists and residents.

Discussions also covered joint awareness campaigns, dissemination of tourist information, and training programmes for tour guides to enhance visitor experience. Officials further deliberated on regulating homestays, enforcing Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) norms, and setting up local contact points through YMA branches to assist tourists.

Both sides expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation, with CYMA indicating that a formal memorandum of understanding may be signed to institutionalise the partnership.