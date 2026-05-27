Mizoram tourism staff support reappointment of retired director despite student protests

The Mizoram Tourism Service Association (MTSA), representing officers and staff of the tourism department, on Wednesday, May 27, defended the state government’s decision to re-engage retired official R Lalrodingi as director of the tourism department amid protests by a student body.

The statement comes after the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), one of the state’s most influential student organisations, accused Lalduhoma of favouritism over Lalrodingi’s reappointment following her retirement.

In a statement, the MTSA expressed regret over protests by the student body, alleging that officers and staff members were prevented from entering the Directorate of Tourism, disrupting official work.

The association said the government’s decision to appoint Lalrodingi was taken after understanding the difficulties faced by the department and welcomed the arrangement.

Clarifying concerns raised over the appointment, the association said Lalrodingi’s engagement would neither hinder the promotion prospects of joint directors and other officers nor affect employment opportunities for educated youths.

“The director’s post cannot be filled through direct recruitment. It is a promotional post filled sequentially after a joint director completes the required qualifying service,” the statement said.

It added that only candidates with specialisation in tourism and hospitality are eligible for feeder posts within the department.

Lalrodingi, who retired as additional director in the Commerce and Industries department on April 30, was re-employed by the government through an order issued on April 24. She was given dual responsibilities as tourism director and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the chief minister with effect from May 1.

However, following a meeting between the MZP and the chief minister on May 13, the government on May 15 cancelled her appointment as tourism director and retained her only as OSD to the chief minister.

The government later revised its decision again on May 22, directing Lalrodingi to take additional charge as tourism director with immediate effect.

The MTSA maintained that the arrangement does not amount to a promotion, stating that the posts of additional director in the Commerce and Industries department and tourism director carry the same pay level.

The association further noted that Lalrodingi had already been handling the dual responsibilities of OSD to the chief minister and tourism director since February 9, 2024.

Describing the present arrangement as a temporary measure, the MTSA said there were currently no eligible officers available to occupy the director’s post and that Lalrodingi’s experience remained crucial as the department undertakes several new initiatives.

Defending the broader practice of re-employing retired officials, the association said both the Centre and state governments often reappoint retired personnel in public interest when necessary.