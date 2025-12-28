Tourist footfall surges in Mizoram during Christmas festivities

Mizoram witnessed a significant surge in tourist arrivals this year, with visitors from across India and abroad flocking to the northeastern state to take part in Christmas celebrations marked by traditional feasts and church services, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

The minister said tourist footfall during the year-end festivities has increased more than ever before, largely due to improved connectivity following the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which has made travel more affordable. He also credited collective tourism promotion efforts by the state government and local communities for the rise in visitors.

Unlike previous years, a growing number of domestic and foreign tourists were seen participating in church services, zaikhawm (congregational singing services) and community feasts organised by local churches, offering them a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of the Mizo people during Christmas, Hmar said.

State Tourism Director R Lalrodingi said hotels and homestays across Aizawl were fully booked from November, with complete occupancy recorded on Christmas Eve. “All hotels and homestays were sold out, forcing the department to request vacant paying guest hostels and other establishments to accommodate tourists,” he told PTI.

According to Lalrodingi, visitors were actively participating in religious and cultural programmes while also exploring tourist destinations in and around Aizawl, although the exact number of tourists is yet to be finalised.

Hmar said the government is making sustained efforts to position Mizoram as a preferred winter tourism destination, particularly during the festive season. “Our collective efforts to promote the state’s tourism potential have begun yielding positive results. Ensuring quality accommodation and hospitality for visitors remains our priority,” he said.

However, the minister expressed concern that the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime by the Centre in December last year has restricted the arrival of many international tourists.

Officials said around 5.2 lakh tourists visited Mizoram during the 2024–25 fiscal year, registering a 139.5 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal. Between April and October this year, over four lakh tourists, including 7,346 foreign nationals, visited the state.

The inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 significantly contributed to the tourism boom. In addition, the state government, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, organised a winter festival from December 15 to 20, followed by Mizoram’s first-ever Christmas parade on December 23, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Further tourism activities are planned, including a year-end event at Sakawrhmuituai Hills, about 21 km from Aizawl, on December 31 to mark the last sunset of the year. The tourism department will also organise mass angling events on January 6 and 7 at the Tuivai River and Phuaibuang village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, an area known for its scenic cherry blossoms.