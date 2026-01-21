Mizoram tourism surges 145% as new railway line transforms accessibility

Mizoram has recorded a 145.54 per cent surge in tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024, with the opening of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line in September 2025 marking a turning point for the northeastern state's tourism sector.

The new rail connection has dramatically improved access to what was previously one of India's most isolated destinations. Current year figures, still being finalised, already indicate continued strong growth as the state positions itself as a year-round experiential destination.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, minister for sports and tourism, said the transformation extends beyond visitor numbers. "This is about reshaping Mizoram's economic future through tourism," he said. "Tourism will be a growth engine for rural livelihoods, youth employment and global visibility."

The state government is backing its ambitions with Rs 395.04 crore in infrastructure projects, including eco-resorts, ropeways, heritage centres and pilgrimage circuits under central schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD.

A key initiative is the Bana Kaih scheme, which supports tourism entrepreneurs in homestays, transport, catering and handicrafts. The programme will develop 100 rural homestays over the next two years, ensuring local communities benefit directly from increased visitor spending.

R Lalrodingi, director of Mizoram's tourism department, said infrastructure investments are designed to generate employment and keep tourism revenue within villages. "Every ropeway, eco-resort and homestay is designed to generate local employment," she said.

To shift from short visits to longer stays, the department launched the Mizoram Tourism Events & Festival Calendar 2026 in December. The calendar features festivals, including Chapchar Kut and Anthurium Festival, alongside sporting events, spread across all seasons to maintain visitor flow throughout the year.

"We studied travel trends and curated experiences that make visitors stay longer, explore deeper and spend locally," Lalrodingi said. "Our goal is to move from seasonal tourism to a year-round tourism economy."

The Aizawl International Half Marathon on February 14, 2026 represents a significant component of the state's sports tourism strategy. After attracting 1,500 runners in its 2025 debut, organisers expect around 5,000 national and international participants for the second edition at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The Athletics Federation of India-accredited event offers prize money exceeding Rs 15 lakh and is expected to benefit local hotels, restaurants and transport operators. Rahul Bali, managing director of Innovations India, which organises the marathon, said the event serves dual purposes. "Every runner becomes a brand ambassador for Mizoram," he said.

The state's tourism strategy relies on its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and community participation, with officials emphasising sustainability alongside growth.