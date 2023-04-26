The Tourist Guide Federation of India (TGFI) will hold its 24th Annual Convention in Aizawl on May 25-26, 2023.

The 24th Annual Convention is scheduled to be held at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall. Around 150 delegates from various parts of India are expected to attend the convention.

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Including Tourism Service Provider-te (Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Tour Guides, Accommodation Units etc) more than 200 people are expected to attend the conference.

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga is expected to be the Chief Guest at the conference. Tourism Minister Pu Robert Romawia Royte and senior government officials will also attend the conference.

Mizoram Tourism and TGFI will jointly cover the cost of the conference.