Mizoram tragedy: Two dead, one injured as car plunges into gorge in Saitual district

Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a car plunged into a gorge in Mizoram’s Saitual district, police said on January 26.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the three occupants of the vehicle were travelling from their village, Luangpawn, to attend a conference of the Presbyterian Church’s youth wing at Phullen village, located around 20 kilometres away.

According to police, when the family members enquired about the three persons at Phullen and were informed that they had not reached the village, local residents of Luangpawn launched a search operation. The vehicle was later found at the accident site near Phullen village.

Preliminary information suggests that the car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The deceased have been identified as Lalthansanga, aged 33, who was driving the vehicle, and Lalawmsanga, aged 37. The injured person, identified as their friend Lalnunzira, was rescued from the spot and rushed to Saitual Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.